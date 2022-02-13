US sees record number of school shootings in ten years

There was a record number of school shootings in the US in the second semester of 2021, with a total of 136 incidents, the highest it has been in ten years.

The number of school shootings in the United States hit a record in the second half of last year. The data comes from a report released on February 12, four years after the massacre in Parkland, Florida, the largest massacre ever to occur at a school in the United States. This is the first time there have been so many incidents in 10 years.

According to Everytown for Gun Safety, between August 1 and December 31 last year there were 136 incidents involving guns at schools in the US, a figure that is almost four times the average for that period since 2013, which is when the organisation began to keep track.

The 136 school shootings resulted in 26 deaths and 96 injuries, the report said. Three out of four of the perpetrators obtained the weapon at home. “It has been a devastating first half of the school year, and without meaningful action from all levels of government, more students and teachers will be shot, more communities will be traumatized, and more children will spend their days worrying about gun violence,” said Shannon Watts, founder of Moms Demand Action, which is part of Everytown for Gun Safety.

Sari Kaufman, a survivor of the shooting of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, said that “too often, lawmakers see the pain and trauma of survivors and do nothing”.

