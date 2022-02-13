Under €1: Media Markt accidentally slashes prices on these premium products

The electronics retail company Media Markt accidentally cut the prices of some of its premium products to under €1 and also did not charge for delivery.

The Media Markt website slashed the price of all its video games to under one euro on February 10 at 11 a.m. The discounts were not part of an offer for Valentine’s Day or any other such promotion but were rather a company error that lasted about a quarter of an hour.

It is not known why the website had the problem, but Media Markt may end up cancelling the orders. Despite this, some users took advantage of the glitch to buy video games at a price of one cent, including all shipping and handling.

The brand will probably cancel the items purchased during the few minutes that the incident lasted. However, there have been similar cases with other companies where sellers have had to deliver their discounted products due to similar problems.

An example of this was the case of the French chain Fnac in October 2019, which listed a Huawei P30 at €139.90 when its retail price was €699.90. During the time that the accidental offer lasted, 13,000 orders were made for the product.

Fnac initially accepted the purchases, but later cancelled them, stating that it was a mistake. This situation led to a lawsuit by the Consumers’ Union of the Valencian Community. Despite Fnac’s efforts, the Madrid High Court of Justice ended up dismissing all their counterclaims and the company was forced to send all phones to the customers with an 80% discount.

The Media Markt case may not end in the same way as the Fnac case. Each case is analysed individually and there is no general principle.

