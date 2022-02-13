Two Yemeni migrants swim to Ceuta and ask for international protection

The Guardia Civil has reported that two Yemeni migrants have managed to swim to Ceuta and have asked for international protection.

Two migrants from Yemen, a country in a constant state of conflict, managed to swim into Ceuta on Saturday, February 12, and then requested international protection. They arrived separately.

According to police sources, the first migrant entered the city in the early hours of the morning and the second at midday, both via the northern border post that separates Ceuta from Morocco.

One of the migrants was found near the city’s desalination plant, while the second was in the vicinity of some industrial warehouses.

The Yemenis, both young men, will have to undergo the period of confinement that is necessary due to COVID-19 and will later be admitted to the Temporary Immigrant Stay Centre (CETI), where the number of Yemeni citizens is growing due to their need to escape the war-torn country.

The migrants have applied for asylum protection, as have at least a dozen immigrants from the Middle-Eastern country of Yemen.

The Guardia Civil reported that such migrants often use this method of entering Ceuta, swimming individually and in small groups.

