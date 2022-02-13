Tragedy claims young man’s life in Spain’s Sevilla.

According to the emergency services in Andalucia, a 21-year-old died on Sunday morning, February 13. The young man’s car had left the road in Sevilla’s Lebrija.

The shocking accident happened at around 7:30am. The car left the road at the kilometre 28 mark of the A-471.

The emergency services were alerted and the Guardia Civil de Tráfico along with paramedics from 061 rushed to the scene of the incident.

The health services have confirmed a 21-year-old man died in the accident. Officers have been carrying out investigations into the fatal crash.

At the moment no details regarding the man’s identity are known. No details regarding how the accident occurred have been released yet.

