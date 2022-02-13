Torrevieja announces this year’s sweetest week

TORREVIEJA’S 2022 Gastronomic Calendar began on St Valentine’s Day, February 14, and continues until February 20.

Rosario Martinez, Commerce and Hospitality councillor, and Jose Ignacio Pastor, president of the AEHTC association representing the hospitality sector, explained that this first event centres on Torrevieja’s cafes and restaurants.

Eleven establishments are taking part in the Pastel y Café – La Semana Mas Dulce (Coffee and Cake – the Sweetest Week) initiative that offers coffee or an infusion plus cake, at prices ranging from €3.50 to €6.

The councillor and the AEHTC president stressed that the offer is available throughout the day.