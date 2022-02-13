Snake on a plane: Stowaway causes emergency landing

Snake on a plane: Stowaway causes an emergency landing. Passengers were terrified after they spotted the stowaway crawling in the cabin’s ceiling.

The plane’s captain was forced to make an emergency landing after an AirAsia flight had a surprise stowaway. The footage went viral on social media.

The social media footage showed a snake crawling along the plane’s ceiling. The flight had been heading for Tawau but was quickly diverted to Kuching.

One brave passenger managed to film the snake that seemed to have been hiding inside a light fitting.

The bizarre incident happened on February 10.

The airline commented that AirAsia was: “aware of an incident on a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Tawau on Thursday”.

The airline added: “As soon as the captain was aware, he made the decision to divert the aircraft to Kuching as a precautionary measure to fumigate the aircraft.

“This is a very rare incident which can occur on any aircraft from time to time. The safety and wellbeing of our guests and crew is always our top priority. At no time was the safety of guests or crew at any risk.”

