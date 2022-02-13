Slot machine winner tracked down after machine malfunction

A tourist playing a slot machine in Las Vegas has been tracked down after he hit the jackpot of $230,000 (203,000 euros) but a malfunction meant he wasn’t notified that he was a winner.

After a long search the Nevada Gaming Control Board have tracked down the winner, Robert Taylor from Arizona.

Taylor was playing the slot machines at the Treasure Island Hotel and Casino, according to state gaming officials. They combed through hours of surveillance videos from several casinos, interviewed witnesses, shifted through electronic purchase records and even analysed ride share data provided by the Nevada Transportation Authority and a rideshare company.

James Taylor, chief of the board’s enforcement division said: “I commend the agents of the enforcement division for ensuring that the public trust in the gaming industry remains strong by spending countless hours over two weeks to ensure that a patron is awarded winnings owed to him.

Gaming officials have notified Taylor of his winnings and have made arrangements for him to revisit the casino to collect them next week.

Taylor is understood to be delighted with the news of his winnings, and was amazed to find that the gaming board had tracked him down to tell of the machine’s malfunctions.

The release added that Taylor has returned home when he was notified of his winnings last week, and gaming officials said he will return to Vegas to collect the $230,000.

