Irish singing legend Sinead O’Connor has announced her retirement following the death of her son

Irish singing legend, Sinead O’Connor, has today, Sunday, February 13, announced her retirement from the music scene. The star, who in 1990 had a massive worldwide hit with her cover of Prince’s ‘Nothing Compares 2 U‘, suffered a major tragedy on January 8, when her son Shane took his own life.

Confirming the news on her Twitter account, the Irish singer posted, “Just saying that the suggestions that there will be performances this year, or next year, or ever, are wrong. There will never be anything to sing about again”.

Shane, aged just 17, was found dead by the police after he escaped from a hospital in the Irish capital, Dublin, where he had been on suicide watch.

Following the young man’s tragic death, 55-year-old Sinead O’Connor said she would “never forgive” the Irish state, which she blames for allowing her son Shane to escape surveillance.

“My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today, and now he is with God”, the singer revealed on Twitter at the time of Shane’s death.

“May he rest in peace, and let no one follow his example. My baby. I love you very much. Please rest in peace”, she concluded, as reported by 20minutos.es.



