Santa Pola’s Club Nautico wants to extend its port concession

SANTA POLA’S Club Nautico hopes to extend its concession to use the port for another 15 years.

Like all Valencian Community ports, this is controlled by the regional government and the Club Nautico and the Generalitat are at present in negotiation.

In 11 years’ time, in 2033, the yacht club’s permit expires. It now hopes to call on a clause in the Ley de Puertos (Ports Law) that allows a concessionary who invests in the installation during the last third of the agreed period to remain a further 10 or 15 years.

This would coincide with early 2023, said the club’s president Pascual Orts.

He explained that the Club Nautico has still to produce a financial document setting out the improvements that it would be prepared to make if allowed to continue occupying its present site in Santa Pola’s port.

The president did, however, reveal that the club was considering a cash injection of more than €4 million to remodel the quays and improve energy-efficiency.

When the quays were built decades ago, they were acceptable at the time, Orts said: “Now they are obsolete and the pillars that provide water and electricity for the boats are not cost-effective.”