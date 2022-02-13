Russia moves attack helicopters, tanks, and artillery to Ukraine border

Attack helicopters, tanks, artillery, and assault troops have reportedly been moved near the Ukraine border



As world leaders attempt to talk Vladimir Putin out of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russian forces have today, Sunday, February 13, reportedly started increasing their presence on the borders of their former territory.

Russian commanders have allegedly moved large numbers of attack helicopters, tanks, artillery, and assault troops towards the frontline with Ukraine. These are added to the already 126,000 Russian troops that are camped on Ukraine’s eastern flank, while another 80,000 Russian and Belarus soldiers are located to the north.

In the Black Sea, an ‘exercise’ by the Russian Navy off Ukraine’s southern coast involves around 30 warships, forming its largest naval strike force in a long time. Their cargoes apparently include 13 massive amphibious landing craft, with each one large enough to transport ten tanks, accompanied by 350 marine commandos.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Intelligence reports by US spy agencies have suggested that the green light from Putin to begin an attack could come even sooner than this Wednesday.

Sources have informed The Mirror that recent leaks from the CIA and NSA, relating to Russia’s invasion plans, were a tactic to try and convince them to reconsider any attack, showing them that they will always intercept their plans in advance.

A ban on air traffic over the Black Sea has been enforced by Ukraine, and international airline KLM has today suspended all flights to Kyiv, with other countries expected to follow suit, as reported by mirror.co.uk.

attack helicopters, assault troops, tanks and artillery to the frontl

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.