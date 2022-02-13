Rapper Kodak Black shot outside Justin Bieber’s afterparty

Rapper Kodak Black has been shot outside Justin Bieber’s afterparty in LA.

The shooting took place outside The Nice Guy restaurant in LA after Justin Bieber’s afterparty. According to reports, Rapper Kodak Black was one of four people shot as a fight broke out.

Reportedly Kodak Black had been leaving with his entourage when the incident happened. A fight reportedly broke out with a group of people in a red Ferrari and shots were fired.

Black whose real name is Bill Kapri, was one of the people shot when 10 shots were fired. Reportedly he was shot in the leg.

According to TMZ, shortly before 3am Rappers Black, Lil Baby and Gunna were leaving Bieber’s party.

Speaking to Page Six a source explained: “The fight was believed to have started with someone in Kodak Black’s entourage.”

The source went on to add: “After others jumped in, shots were fired… and then all hell broke loose.”

According to eyewitnesses, as the fight broke out shots were fired and people began to run for their lives. Along with Black three other men were reportedly hit.

Two men aged 19 and 60 years old were rushed to the hospital after the shooting. Reportedly Black, aged 24, was able to leave the scene but later headed to the hospital for his injuries.

At the moment all four shooting victims are believed to be in a stable condition.

According to The Daily Mail, police officers from the LAPD were able to confirm that no arrests had been made so far. They also confirmed that the investigation is ongoing.

The afterparty was in honour of Bieber’s pre-Super Bowl act held at the Pacific Design Center.

