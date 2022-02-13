Quiz night hits the mark for Huntington’s Disease Association Costa Blanca

FUN EVENING: Quiz master Christine at the dartboard and Sue Wilson Photo credit: Marion Smith

HUNTINGTON’S DISEASE COSTA BLANCA hosted their long-awaited “Quiz with a difference” at Imanyo’s Bar in Daya Nueva last week.

The quiz, originally planned for last year, had to be cancelled twice owing to the pandemic, explained Marion Smith, president of the registered charity that supports Costa Blanca residents not only with Huntington’s disease but also Ataxia, Motor Neuron Disease, Multiple Sclerosis and Parkinson’s.

With its effective fundraising programme, the association also helps to provide respite care for sole carers.

The “Question of Arrows” quiz was devised by Martin and. Christine Watkins while living on Ascension Island, 40 years ago,” Marion said.  “It certainly is a quiz with a twist.”

In each round every team must select a darts player who then has to hit either the treble, double or single of two nominated numbers.  The treble gives three points and the double earns two, with the single scoring one possible point.

“That’s assuming they get the question right,” Marion said.  “If not, it passes to the next team for a bonus point.”


The evening, which raised €195 for the association, was full of laughter and intrigue, as for some players it was the first time they had thrown a dart while others admitted that they were a little rusty.

The Mutz Nutz team were the victors, winning by three points, thanks to a hair’s breadth treble.


