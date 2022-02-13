One of UK’s oldest paedophiles dies after ‘choking in prison’

One of UK’s oldest paedophiles dies aged 85 after ‘choking in prison’.

Alan Styles, 85, is believed to be one of the oldest paedophiles in the UK. The paedophile choked ‘on a drink’ and died eight months into his prison sentence.

Styles was serving an 18-year prison sentence. On compassionate grounds, he had been transferred to a hospice from HMP Birmingham. His youngest victim was thought to be only eight years old when he started grooming her.

Styles was caught out after one of his victims came forward to the police. When Styles’ home was raided by the police they discovered more than 600 indecent images of children.

In 2020 he was jailed for 18 years for offences including rape, sexual assault, and sexual activity with a child.

Styles’ health began to deteriorate and he was treated in hospital several times. He was rushed to the hospital on July 1 after “choking on a drink.” The decision was made to “start end of life care”.

Karen Johnson the assistant ombudsman commented: “The deputy governor granted a special purpose licence with the condition that one prison officer stayed with him at the hospice.

“His grandson visited him in the hospice. The prison discussed the early release on compassionate grounds process at an end of life meeting on July 7.”

The investigation revealed that no issues were detected concerning the care he was given in prison. The Prisons and Probation Ombudsman decided that he died from “old age fragility”.

