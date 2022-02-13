One dead after lighting tower collapses during Spanish football match

Another person was injured when the lighting tower collapsed during the football match in Asturias



One man has died and another has been injured this Sunday, February 13, during a football match in the Asturian municipality of Pola de Lena. A lighting tower collapsed onto the pitch while Lenense Sports Society and Lealtad were playing each other in an RFEF Third Division game.

As confirmed to EFE by Gemma Alvarez, the mayor of Lena, the event occurred at around 1:30pm, for reasons that are as yet unknown, but which point to the strong winds that were blowing at the time of the tragic incident.

The deceased was treated at the scene by medical teams who performed resuscitation manoeuvres on him, but sadly, without success.

Another man who also suffered injuries was transferred in a mobile ICU to the Central University Hospital of Asturias (HUCA). He was admitted with a head injury, and as reported by 112 Asturias, his prognosis is reserved.

Both spectators were watching the match when a sign hoarding fell over, which in turn, brought down the lighting tower inside the ground.

Heri Frade, a journalist with Cadena Cope, who is also a director of Lenense, spoke with Asturian public television and voiced his total shock at the event. “It’s terrible. I can’t understand how these things can happen. A host of misfortunes”, he told them, as reported by 20minutos.es.

