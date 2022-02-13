News in Brief for Alicante province’s Costa Blanca South area

UNANIMOUS VOTE: Rafal councillors from all parties in favour of annexing Orihuela’s Casas Baratas Photo credit: Rafal town hall

Territorial ambitions RAFAL councillors voted in favour of town hall ambitions of annexing the Orihuela neighbourhood of Casas Baratas in response to “repeated requests” from its residents since 2015.  Although the boundaries were officially set and confirmed some months back, Rafal town hall now intends to refer the unanimous council vote to the Directorate-General for Local Administration.

