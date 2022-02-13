New bishop enters Orihuela on a white mule

Linda Hall
ORIHUELA TRADITION: Jose Ignacio Munilla enters the city riding a white mule Photo credit: Orihuela city hall

JOSE IGNACIO MUNILLA, Orihuela-Alicante diocese’s new bishop, entered the city riding a white mule as tradition demands.

Just after 3.30pm, the bishop arrived at the San Anton chapel where councillors Sabina Goretti Gallindo, Damaso Aparicio, Victor Valverde and Mariola Rocamora awaited him.

After stopping to pray at the chapel, in keeping with the centuries-old custom, the councillors escorted Munilla to Orihuela’s historic Olma entrance, where hundreds looked on as a beadle from the bishop’s retinue knocked at the city gates.

“Who goes there?” asked Orihuela’s mayor Emilio Bascuñana, whereupon the beadle replied, “The bishop, who enters Orihuela,” following which the gates opened to applause and cheers from onlookers.

From here Munilla continued through the city to the cathedral where he was formally installed as bishop of Orihuela.


