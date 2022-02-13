More charging stations for Orihuela as city hall promotes sustainable transport

ORIHUELA now has 21 charging stations for electric vehicles, more than any other municipality in the Valencian Community.

The new stations are located in Hurchillo and Campoamor as well as Avenida Teodomiro and the Huertos Ecologicos Urbanos allotments.

The €35,031 installation costs have received an 80 per cent subsidy of €23,160 from the Valencian Institute of Business Competitivity (IVACE), revealed Orihuela’s Environment councillor Damaso Aparicio.

“With charging points located throughout the municipality we are continuing to encourage the use of electric vehicles, in line with our objectives of having a more sustainable and environmentally-friendly city,” Aparicio said.

City hall is also helping to reduce fossil-fuel consumption by promoting electric vehicles with a 25 per cent reduction on the IVTM car tax for hybrid vehicles, and 75 per cent for those that are all-electric.