THE Malaga Provincial Council and Unicaja Banco are to work together having signed a general action protocol for the development of joint actions to promote financial inclusion and education in the province of Malaga.

Specific measures include the installation of cash machines in municipalities with small populations and at lower cost especially for the benefit of those citizens less familiar with new technologies, such as the elderly, and other vulnerable groups.

This protocol of action, signed on February 11 is part of the Bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) policy in the support to public-private partnerships and in the special attention it pays to the older population, especially in rural areas.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



In addition, Unicaja Banco will also collaborate in carrying out actions in Sierra Bermeja with which to contribute to the recovery of the areas damaged by the forest fire last year.

It will support recovery initiatives, in general, and reforestation, specifically; will carry out volunteer actions, with the participation of Unicaja Banco staff, and will offer a specific line of financing, under preferential conditions, for those affected by the fire.

In all of its actions, the bank intends to take into account environmental, social and governance (ASG) criteria.

Thank you for reading ‘Malaga Provincial Council and Unicaja Banco are to work together’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.