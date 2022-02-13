There are currently 15 municipalities that are Covid-free in Malaga province



According to the latest data updated on February 11 by the Ministry of Health of the Andalucian Government, and consulted by Europa Press, a total of 15 municipalities in Malaga province have not registered cases of Covid-19 in the last 14 days.

One week ago there were only ten Covid-free municipalities in the province. These latest data offer a promising indication of the remission of the Omicron wave of the virus.

Those free of infections are: Alfarnatejo and Archez, in the Axarquia health district; and Totalan, in the Malaga district. Then there are: Alpandeire, Benadalid, Benalauria, Cartajima, Farajan, Genalguacil, Jimera de Libar, Jubrique, Juzcar, Parauta, Pujerra, and Serrato, in Serrania.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

