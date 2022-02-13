There are currently 15 municipalities that are Covid-free in Malaga province
According to the latest data updated on February 11 by the Ministry of Health of the Andalucian Government, and consulted by Europa Press, a total of 15 municipalities in Malaga province have not registered cases of Covid-19 in the last 14 days.
One week ago there were only ten Covid-free municipalities in the province. These latest data offer a promising indication of the remission of the Omicron wave of the virus.
Those free of infections are: Alfarnatejo and Archez, in the Axarquia health district; and Totalan, in the Malaga district. Then there are: Alpandeire, Benadalid, Benalauria, Cartajima, Farajan, Genalguacil, Jimera de Libar, Jubrique, Juzcar, Parauta, Pujerra, and Serrato, in Serrania.
Compared to these localities, the municipalities with the highest cumulative incidence in 14 days per 100,000 inhabitants are Salares, which has a rate of 2,312.1, and Fuente de Piedra, with 1,480.1.
La Axarquia is the health district with the highest incidence in the province in 14 days, standing at 1,068.2. The districts of the Costa del Sol, with 323.7; Guadalhorce Valley, with 452.7; and La Vega, with 605.4, have no municipalities without Covid cases.
If the incidence rate per 100,000 inhabitants in the last seven days is taken into account, there are more municipalities in Malaga free of Covid, specifically 20, although they are two less than the previous week.
Added to the previous 15 could then be Salares and Sedella in the health district of Axarquia; Ojen in the Costa del Sol district; and Atajate and Montecorto, in Serrania.
In the province of Malaga as a whole, the cumulative incidence rate at 14 days is 525.6 per 100,000 inhabitants, pending the update on Monday. This is an incidence that had decreased since last January 24, but that rose again last Thursday, February 10, falling again slightly last Friday, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.
