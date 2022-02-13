London emergency: Shoppers panic as police order evacuation of a major retail park.

Shoppers panicked on Sunday, February 13, after officers from the Met Police called for a major retail park to be evacuated. Eyewitnesses revealed that the London Designer Outlet in Wembley Park was being evacuated.

Eyewitnesses took to Twitter to comment on the strange event. The eyewitnesses said that police were ordering an evacuation in Wembley Park.

One person tweeted: “Something weird going in Wembley Park, police cordoning off all entrances to the LDO and telling everyone to get out, not sure what’s actually happening though.”

The Twitter user went on to add: “It was very strange!

“I tried to leave via the Lakeside Way exit, but they’d closed that one.

“Then I tried to leave via Stadium Way near the Tesco – closed that too.

“Managed to get out onto Wembley Park Blvd near the cinema, just before a guy closed that off too.”

The Metropolitan Police were quizzed on Twitter over: “what’s happening in Wembley Park?”

According to The Express, a police spokesperson confirmed that a “non-suspicious” item had caused the evacuation.

