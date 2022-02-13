Lions rescued from French circus set free in South Africa

The lions of lockdown as they came to be known after they were found in appalling conditions in a French circus have been set free in a wildlife sanctuary in South Africa after they were rescued. The rescue of the animals became possible after a public appeal for funds that touched the hearts of many animal lovers.

According to the Born Free Foundation, who campaign to keep wild animals in their natural habitat, say the three females and one male were born into captivity and spent years on the move with a number of French circuses.

Angela, Bellone, Louga and Saïda, aged from 14 to 16, were rescued in 2018 after being surrendered by a circus owner and have since lived in a temporary home near Lyon run by the charity Tonga Terre d’Accueil.

The animals were due to be moved to South Africa sooner but the pandemic delayed their relocation to their new home at the Shamwari Private Game Reserve.

According to the Born Free Foundation the reserve will be the closest they get to living in the wild, having been born into captivity it is unlikely they would be able to adapt and therefore to survive. The reserve will be able to keep an eye on them and will supplement their diet to ensure they are appropriately nourished.

Catherine Gillson, Born Free Manager at the Shamwari Reserve said: “We have a large natural bush enclosure with space the size of possibly two rugby fields for them, space that they have never experienced in their life, with natural vegetation, with the sights and sounds and smells of Africa.

“For years they were constantly on the move, forced to perform unnatural tricks in front of noisy crowds – music blaring, lights flashing. Their only home was a rusty trailer, with barely room to turn around.”

It is understood that the circus owner gave up the lions voluntarily and has since renounced using wild animals for entertainment, something that the French government is phasing out with its animal anti cruelty law that will see all performing animals released by 2026. The law also bans the keeping of wild animals from 2028. .

The Born Free Foundation says the number of lions in the wild has declined by 90% from around 200,000 in the 1960s, when the film “Born Free” was made, to as few as 20,000 today.

The rescued French circus lions are expected to settle down well in their news surroundings after having been set free, with the four initially been kept in a large enclosure to help them get accustomed to the open spaces which they had yet to experience.

