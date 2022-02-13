Legendary English television producer dies aged 90.

Beryl Vertue, the legendary English television producer has passed away at the age of 90



Beryl Vertue, one of British television’s best-loved producers, passed away on Saturday, February 12, at the age of 90. Beryl’s death was confirmed by her family.

“It wasn’t Covid, it was just her nearly 91-year-old body saying enough is enough. We were there, so the passing was as good as one could hope for. It’s with the heaviest of hearts that we have to share the sad news that mum/Beryl passed away peacefully last night”, said her daughters Sue and Debbie in a statement.

The statement continued, “Nothing wrong with her brain – even earlier this week she was grilling us both about work. It’s really impossible to believe that she has gone though, because I know we’re not alone in thinking that somehow she’d go on forever”.

“She meant so much to so many. She wasn’t just our mum, she was our best friend, our mentor, our adviser, our role model, our holiday companion, our giggle-maker, and our boss! She adored her family and was so proud of us all. She also adored her career and spending time with everybody”.

“She loved a glass of wine at lunchtime, she loved asking the common sense question, she was often the last person at a party, she didn’t suffer fools, she was fair, she was kind, she was fun, she was stubborn, in fact, she was the total package and we will miss her beyond words”.

“She was more than a mother to us – she was also a friend. To many in the industry, she was more than a friend – she was often a mother”, the statement concluded.

Beryl’s glittering television saw her produce popular hit shows like ‘Men Behaving Badly, and ‘Sherlock‘. In her earlier days, as an agent in the 1960s, Beryl represented some of Britain’s finest comedy writing talents, including Spike Milligan, Eric Sykes, Johnny Speight, Ray Galton and Alan Simpson, as well as comedians Tony Hancock, and Frankie Howerd.

In 2000, for her services to television, Beryl was appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE). The British Academy Television Awards (BAFTA) Alan Clarke Award for Outstanding Creative Contribution to Television was awarded in 2004. This was followed in 2106 by a CBE for services to television drama, as reported by thesun.co.uk.

___________________________________________________________

