Kate Garraway reveals she’s found a ‘new way to be in love’

By
Alex Glenn
-
0
Kate Garraway reveals she’s found a ‘new way to be in love’
Credit: Instagram

Kate Garraway reveals she’s found a ‘new way to be in love’ with Derek.

Derek Draper spent more than a year in hospital after he was hit with Covid. He returned home last year and Kate Garraway has been looking after her husband since then.

The Good Morning Britain host is still in love with Derek. She has opened up and said that a “new path is emerging” for the pair.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Derek is still battling to recover from Covid and puts all his trust in Kate.

Speaking to You magazine Kate explained: “I’m not sure that we’ve ever fallen out of love, but I think a new path is emerging, a new way to be in love.

“He puts huge trust in me. He just says, “Whatever you think”, which is wonderful, but I do get quite tearful about it. I think, “God, I hope I’m worthy of that trust”.


Kate shared details about the pair’s relationship and said: “But I’ve got his back. That is a relationship in itself, isn’t it? How many times do couples have doubts about each other?

“That’s a positive thing to come out of this, to have that certainty of each other. He and I are very close.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.


Alex Glenn
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Alex Glenn is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News. Formerly she worked in the NHS for 15 years until relocating to Spain in 2018. She loves the Spanish lifestyle, language and culture and spent several years learning Spanish before moving to Spain for a better quality of life. She has made her home in the mountains in Almeria, where she loves being part of a rural community that has a mix of both expats and Spanish residents. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking, reading and exploring the area where she lives.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here