Kate Garraway reveals she’s found a ‘new way to be in love’ with Derek.

Derek Draper spent more than a year in hospital after he was hit with Covid. He returned home last year and Kate Garraway has been looking after her husband since then.

The Good Morning Britain host is still in love with Derek. She has opened up and said that a “new path is emerging” for the pair.

Derek is still battling to recover from Covid and puts all his trust in Kate.

Speaking to You magazine Kate explained: “I’m not sure that we’ve ever fallen out of love, but I think a new path is emerging, a new way to be in love.

“He puts huge trust in me. He just says, “Whatever you think”, which is wonderful, but I do get quite tearful about it. I think, “God, I hope I’m worthy of that trust”.

Kate shared details about the pair’s relationship and said: “But I’ve got his back. That is a relationship in itself, isn’t it? How many times do couples have doubts about each other?

“That’s a positive thing to come out of this, to have that certainty of each other. He and I are very close.”

