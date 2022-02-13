Increase in suicides linked to food preservative sold on Amazon

US policy-makers are putting pressure on Amazon to limit the sale of certain chemical products, as there has been an increase in suicides linked to a type of food preservative sold on the company’s website.

The problem is sodium nitrite, a food preservative that is being used as a means of committing suicide among under-30s in the United States.

In 1978, news articles from Washington warned that sodium nitrite, a chemical additive used to preserve meats and cold cuts, caused cancer in laboratory animals and could also cause cancer in humans.

Now, in 2022, the matter is much more serious, and not just in the United States. For example, a website that helped young people to commit suicide by consuming the product has already been shut down this year in Italy.

The product is sold on Amazon, and its system of recommendations that suggests other products to potential buyers could make it easier for them to end their lives.

The New York Times has published an investigation in which it has identified 10 people who took their own lives using sodium nitrite purchased through Amazon, including a 16-year-old girl from Ohio, a student from Pennsylvania and a student from Missouri.

The case of a 27-year-old man from Texas led his mother to file a lawsuit against Amazon. This situation caught the attention of members of Congress, who have written to Andy Jassy, the CEO of Amazon, asking for explanations.

In their letter, they asked Amazon for a report on the sales of the preservative, the details of how it had addressed the dangers and how it handled complaints. In 2019, people had already left reviews warning of its dangers. “Please stop selling this product,” one person said. “I already notified Amazon and they said they would help with this, but they haven’t,” wrote a woman whose niece had used it to commit suicide.

The victims’ families have accused Amazon of deleting the reviews that warned others of the potential danger of the product.

In 2019, a UK coroner wrote to eBay to inform them that a compound sold on its website had been used for suicide after it was discovered in an autopsy. eBay acknowledged that the sale of the product was prohibited, but it was possible for “unscrupulous or unsuspecting sellers to get around our policies and filters”.

In Spain, Amazon sells this product from several retailers and all the comments on record are about its use on meat as a preservative.

