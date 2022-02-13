Illegal ‘partybus’ busted in Spain’s Barcelona.

An illegal partybus complete with a discotheque has been busted in Spain’s Barcelona. The driver had been taking drugs.

Officers from the Guardia Urbana in Barcelona intercepted the vehicle in the Ciutat Vella district. A series of complaints were filed by the officers. The bus with its illegal discotheque had 71 passengers on board. The driver when tested returned a positive result for multiple drugs.

The bus operator has not been discreet, and the sides of the bus were covered in signs saying “partybus”

The Guardia Urbana took to Twitter and shared a photo of the bus. The driver had tested positive for both THC and cocaine. The bus had also failed its ITV.

According to reports, the bus had been operating without any of the required authorisations. The officers filed complaints about various infractions against the vehicle under Law 11/2009 of Regulation of Public Entertainment and Recreational Activities.

