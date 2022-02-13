‘Handcuffed, I thought, this is how Wayne Couzens got Sarah Everard into his car.’ A woman who attended the vigil for Sarah Everard has revealed how terrified she was during her arrest.

Patsy Stevenson was arrested in March at Sarah Everard’s vigil. She has revealed that when she was arrested the only thought going through her head was: “This is how Couzens got her into his car”.

Wayne Couzens kidnapped Sarah using Covid laws as part of a fake arrest. She was kidnapped in London and then Couzens went on to rape and murder her.

Speaking to The Sunday Times Patsy explained: “All the time I was being handcuffed and taken away I was thinking, this is how Couzens got Sarah into his car,

“I could feel adrenaline pumping through me, hairs were sticking up all over my body. I’ve never experienced fear like it.”

Couzens will spend the rest of his life in prison. The student went on to say how she “almost cried” after hearing that Dame Cressida Dick was set to resign.

Patsy commented: “I thought, thank God. Not only has she presided over a force where systemic misogyny and racism has been allowed to thrive, she’s failed to ensure the perpetrators are prosecuted.”

