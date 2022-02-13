Granada police dismantle gang trafficking state-of-the-art weapons

Criminal gang trafficking state-of-the-art weapons broken up by the Guardia Civil in Granada



The Guardia Civil in Granada province has conducted an operation which concluded with an organisation that allegedly trafficked in stolen state-of-the-art weapons being totally dismantled. A total of eleven individuals were arrested, which included the presumed ringleader of the criminal gang.

His alleged lieutenant was also detained, and three more people are being investigated. Two of these under investigation are the owners of an armoury. They are suspected of being the alleged perpetrators of the crimes of illegal trafficking of regulated weapons, drug trafficking, and of belonging to a criminal organization.

During the operation, six searches were carried out in Pinos Puente, Albolote, Moraleda de Zafayona, and Atarfe. Officers found and confiscated four state-of-the-art Glock pistols.

Also seized were three Smith & Wesson, and Ruger revolvers, ammunition of different calibres, more than 125 kilos of marijuana, and two high-end luxury vehicles. It was subsequently discovered that the theft of two of the confiscated weapons had been previously reported to the police in the province of Malaga.