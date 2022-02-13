Gemma Collins feared she’d be ‘locked up forever.’ The star has opened up and shared her secret.

TV star Gemma Collins has opened up about self-harming. She kept her secret for many years fearing that she would be “locked up forever”.

As part of her new documentary Gemma Collins: Self-Harm & Me, Gemma hopes to raise awareness.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Gemma shared details in a trailer for her upcoming documentary and said: “I hid it so well. I didn’t do it every day or every week – it was every couple of months.

“But when I did do it, I knew how to cover it up. When I felt pressured I just would cut myself and feel fine again. It was always on my arm and I would feel like the stress had gone.

“But I never ever understood why I did it. People don’t self-harm because they want to kill themselves. It’s really complex.”

She went on to add: “When I was growing up you didn’t talk about your problems or aired your dirty laundry in public,

“So when I started self-harming I couldn’t tell anyone because I was thinking I’m going to get locked up, not going to see my family or friends and I’m going to be in a mental asylum my whole life.”

Gemma had bottled up her pain for many years due to her fear.

Gemma explained: “I was getting overwhelming emotion and I couldn’t cope with it,”

“It’s something that I’ve buried for 20 years”.

During the trailer, Gemma spoke with her mum Joan. She commented: “It’s not like a normal conversation you can have with someone.

“I never told anyone because it was shameful, I was scared. I wish I were brave enough to ask for the help.

“I could’ve saved myself a lot of pain.”

Gemma chose to share the trailer of her forthcoming show on Instagram. The caption for the clip read: “I’m so proud of my new documentary Gemma Collins: Self Harm and Me coming to @channel4 next Wednesday 16th February at 9pm.

“I’m revealing a side of me I’ve previously kept very private. It has been hard and emotional to talk about, but it’s so important we open up about these things more and encourage others to get help if they need it.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.