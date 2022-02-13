FUENGIROLA Councillor claims that Mercacentro is being ignored by the ruling council under the leadership of Mayor Ana Mula.

Alexis Menéndez says that the council has been promising for almost a decade to upgrade the building which he considers to be an emblem of the town which used to attract many local businesses and many visitors.

According to him, Mayor Mula has made a half-hearted attempt to have the interior refurbished by issuing a call to tender with a budget of €400,000 which was so unattractive that it didn’t receive a single bid.

Menéndez, compared this situation with that of another emblematic point of the city, “The same thing happened with the Marina, we have a project paid for by the people of Fuengirola, since the Junta de Andalucía, which is the competent one, has not wanted to pay anything for the project, nor is it going to do it for the work itself, and it will be with private financing since there will be no money from the Junta or the Government of Fuengirola”

He went on to say “We already know that Ana Mula only pays attention to large companies and construction companies, but small businesses also deserve real investments, not just press headlines, and this is what happens with the headlines, things are promised but then nothing is done. any.”

