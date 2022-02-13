EasyJet announces Spain and France travel updates ahead of half-term

EasyJet announces Spain and France travel updates for families ahead of half-term.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has caused travel rules to constantly change. easyJet recently released the latest travel rules. But the company has warned travellers to still check the latest requirements before flying.

Anyone looking to head to Spain with children should note that the Spanish government has changed vaccination rules from February 14. This includes children heading into the country from non-EEA countries including the UK. The restrictions are being eased which will help many families travelling over half term and in the future.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Entry requirements for children aged between 12 and 18 years old are being relaxed. Children within this age range heading to Spain for tourism purposes will be able to enter if they can provide a negative PCR test. The PCR test will need to have been taken within 72 hours of arrival.

Children under 12 or those fully vaccinated will not have to provide a negative PCR result.

Holidaymakers heading to France with children will be pleased to know that travel rules have been eased from February 12. For fully vaccinated international travellers pre-departure tests are no longer needed.

Travellers will need to provide proof of vaccination and a sworn statement.

An easyJet spokesperson reminded people to check the latest rules before they travel. They commented: “Please make sure you check the latest government advice before you travel and have the correct documents for both your outbound and return journey.

“We’re looking forward to seeing you on board soon!”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.