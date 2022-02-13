Early morning chain-reaction crash in Torrevieja street

A MOTORIST wrote off one car and damaged others while driving the wrong way along Torrevieja’s Calle Apolo on February 13.

He first crashed into a parked car, setting off the chain reaction that involved several others at around 8am, presumably after leaving the Poligono nightlife area.

The driver, who was accompanied by two other people, immediately sped off but was later intercepted by the Guardia Civil and Policia Local in the La Punta area near the scene of the accident. All were aged between 19 and 21 and the driver was found not to be the owner. of the vehicle.