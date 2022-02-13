Early morning chain-reaction crash in Torrevieja street

By
Linda Hall
-
0
TORREVIEJA ACCIDENT: Cars damaged in Calle Apolo Photo credit: Torrevieja Emergencias

A MOTORIST wrote off one car and damaged others while driving the wrong way along Torrevieja’s Calle Apolo on February 13.

He first crashed into a parked car, setting off the chain reaction that involved several others at around 8am, presumably after leaving the Poligono nightlife area.

The driver, who was accompanied by two other people, immediately sped off but was later intercepted by the Guardia Civil and Policia Local in the La Punta area near the scene of the accident. All were aged between 19 and 21 and the driver was found not to be the owner. of the vehicle.

Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

