Crisis: Brit dad trapped in Ukraine with newborn baby

Ken Stewart is currently trapped in Ukraine. His wife Tanya aged 36 has just given birth to their newborn baby. Baby Douglas does not have his birth certificate yet or a passport that would allow the family to safely leave the country. The family are stranded and Russia could invade in days.

British nationals have already been called on by the UK Foreign Office to leave the country. Similar warnings have been issued by America and Spain for their citizens.

Speaking to The Sunday Mirror Ken commented: “Our son Douglas was born on Monday and Tania is still recovering in hospital.

“Our plan was to leave but we are in a difficult situation since we do not yet have Douglas’ birth certificate.

“That can take one or two weeks here- and that’s without there being a war so who knows how long that will take?”

He went on to add: “I am waiting until they come home and then I think we may leave and head west, where Tania has relatives.

“So I will stay here for a day or so and see what happens and then try and get away just to be safe.

“I am being practical. This is a bizarre situation.

“It’s strange because they have been telegraphing an invasion for such a long time.

“Who does that? I am keeping a close eye on the situation.”

