Chinese fans of ‘Friends’ angry after show re-released censored

Dismay has been expressed by Chinese fans online after it was noticed that the re-released version of Friends has been censored. Amongst the censorship is the removal of scenes covering LGBT issues.

A number of Chinese streaming sites have started showing a version of the show’s first season, its first release in China for many years. But fans were quick to notice that parts of the long-running show were different to what they had seen before, complaining of censorship that included the removal of lesbian, gay, bisexual and trans-related content.

A widely quoted example is the conversation central to the story where, Ross one of the main characters, explained his wife was a lesbian, which has been deleted.

There are apparently also numerous mistranslations that amount to censorship such as the scene with another main character Joey, who suggested going to a “strip joint” in the original. In the censored version he says “let’s go out to play”.

In recent years, China has shut tens of thousands of websites and social media accounts that contained what it said was illegal content as well as “vulgar” and pornographic material.

Fans vented their frustration online saying amongst other things: “I resolutely boycott the castrated version of ‘Friends’,” and “This is a defiling a classic,” and “If you can’t show the complete version under the current atmosphere, then don’t import it.”

The discussions themselves seem to have drawn the attention of the censors with the hashtags used having all disappeared, doing little to appease the Chinese fans of Friends.

