Boxer Jamie McDonnell Boxer Jamie McDonnell sparks outrage over Auschwitz death camp selfies.

Former two-time World Champion boxer Jamie McDonnell caused outrage on social media after he shared photos of him and his girlfriend at Auschwitz. The pair were seen at the concentration camp posing for selfies. The boxer had even called the day out a “lovely trip.”

The photos were met with outrage on social media.

McDonnell captioned the selfies saying: “lovely day trip today round Auschwitz, opens your eyes a lot”.

One user took to Twitter and hit back saying: “I don’t think the term lovely is quite appropriate for a description of Auschwitz.

“Also probs best not to pose like that in a place people experienced hell, suffering, torture, and death. But hey at least it opened your eyes.”

A second person tweeted: “I do think it is good that they took the time to visit Auschwitz and I’m sure they learned a lot but the optics here are not great.

“You really don’t need to take photos at an extermination camp – you certainly shouldn’t be taking selfies. The site is a mass grave.”

McDonnell told anyone criticising him to “get a life.” He posted: “Obviously meaning a nice day out with the misses her in Poland, and the place opens your eyes, chill your bean.”

“Ok mate it’s a tourist place is it not so if we visit we can’t smile, come on pal.

“That’s why I am there obviously, I have a weekend away with my girlfriend, I’m not going to not smile am I, but I understand what’s happened chill out a bit.”

The photos have now been removed.

