Volunteers will help to replant fire-ravaged Sierra Gador

THE Regenera Berja project is organising a reforestation day on February 19.

Volunteers will be helping to replant the Sierra de Gador which was devasted by a five-day forest fire in January last year, concentrating on the area adjoining the Cerezo area and the ravine at the Azogue mine.

Volunteers will meet at the Mirador de Castala lookout point at 10.30am and all those who have registered will be able to leave their vehicles free of charge in the Periurbano car park.