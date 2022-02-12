Volunteers will help to replant fire-ravaged Sierra Gador

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Volunteers will help to replant fire-ravaged Sierra Gador
REFORESTATION DAY: Help to restore fire-damaged Sierra Gador Photo credit: Berja town hall

THE Regenera Berja project is organising a reforestation day on February 19.

Volunteers will be helping to replant the Sierra de Gador which was devasted by a five-day forest fire in January last year, concentrating on the area adjoining the Cerezo area and the ravine at the Azogue mine.

Volunteers will meet at the Mirador de Castala lookout point at 10.30am and all those who have registered will be able to leave their vehicles free of charge in the Periurbano car park.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here