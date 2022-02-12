Velez-Blanco castle to be restored to its former glory

THE Junta intends to spend €9 million on rehabilitating Velez-Blanco’s 16th century castle.

Due to be carried out this year, the first phase will focus on restoring the Torre del Homenaje tower and improving accessibility for visitors. For the second phase, the Junta hopes to involve the province’s marble companies in reconstructing the Patio de Honor. Sold in 1904, this is now displayed at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art in York.

The third restoration phase will centre on turning the castle complex into a museum.

Patricia del Pozo, who heads the Junta’s Culture and Historic Heritage department, gave details of the project during her visit to the castle on February 11.

Del Pozo was accompanied by Carmen Crespo, whose Sustainable Development department is collaborating in the rehabilitation project.

Stressing the importance of collaboration between the regional government’s different sections, Crespo compared the project to “closing a wound and paying a debt owed to Almeria and the castle.