Up-and-coming jockey Marina Morel killed aged 30 in tragic riding accident

The up-and-coming French jockey Marina Morel, who lived in Australia, has been killed aged 30 after suffering a fall in a tragic riding accident.

The apprentice jockey Marina Morel, who lived in Australia, was fatally injured in a fall that occurred as she was out riding. New South Wales Jockeys confirmed her death.

Marina, aged 30, had posted on Facebook just hours before the tragic incident on Tuesday, February 8.

Upon falling off her horse, Marina was airlifted to Westmead Hospital in Sydney. Her mother travelled from France to be with her and made the tragic decision to have her life support turned off on February 12.

On their Twitter account, the NSW Jockeys said:

“It is with great sadness, that we share that this morning apprentice jockey Marina Morel has passed following a tragic accident on Tuesday. May she rest in peace. Our love and thoughts are with her parents and loved ones.”

Jockeys wore black armbands in Marina’s honour and paid their condolences on Saturday.

The successful jockey Robbie Dolan said: “People forget how dangerous this sport is – what terrible news. RIP Marina Morel, my thoughts are with her family and friends.”

Trainer Dean Larsson said: “Terribly sad news – condolences to all her friends and family. It’s such a hard game at times and dangerous being followed by an ambulance.”

