Trump accused of blocking White House pipes by flushing confidential documents down the toilet

Ex-President Donald Trump is accused of getting rid of confidential documents by flushing them down the toilet, thereby blocking the White House pipes.

Ex-President Donald Trump is accused of compromising national security by flushing official documents down the toilet and unlawfully taking 15 boxes of White House files to his Palm Beach residence at the end of his term in office.

According to The Washington Post, the documents that the former president has had to return include several files that were classified as “top secret” and duly identified with a corresponding seal.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Only a few authorised individuals have access to such files. By taking these documents to his Mar-a-Lago residence, Trump would have exposed them to prying eyes. Therefore, he violated the Presidential Records Act.

The matter has been transferred from the Department of Justice to the FBI for investigation.

According to the journalist Maggie Haberman in her book Confidence Man, White House officials frequently had to unclog the pipes of the presidential residence, as they were clogged with leftover documents that the president had flushed down the toilet.

It has recently emerged that the documents that Donald Trump has had to return to the National Archives included correspondence he exchanged with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, which Trump himself called “love letters”.

He has also had to return the letter that his predecessor, Barack Obama, left him on the Oval Office table when he left the White House.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.