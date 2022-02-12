Track operator Adif fast-tracks tortoises’ wellbeing in Almeria province

DESPITE its name, the Greek tortoise is native to Almeria province where it is known as the Tortuga Mora (Moorish tortoise).

The Almeria-Murcia high speed AVE train will inevitably affect the protected species’ habitat, an issue that in the past created political tension between the PSOE socialists – who formerly headed Andalucia’s regional government – and the Partido Popular.

The controversy has largely been forgotten by the public but not by Adif. Spain’s track operator has now put out to tender a €1.121 million study to diagnose the services and technical assistance required to assess the Tortuga Mora’s present state and specify requirements for its recovery in Almeria province.

The report will also include drafting a project to determine the measures needed to compensate the effects of constructing the AVE track on the tortoises, using the latest technical and scientific information regarding the species.

This will be directed at improving their habitat inside the sierras of Cabrera-Bedar, Almagro, Almagrera, Pinos and Aguilon which belong to the EU’s Natura 2000 network of special conservation areas.

