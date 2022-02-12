Three youths arrested for robbing a Malaga supermarket

National Police arrest three youths for breaking into and robbing a supermarket in Malaga



National Police officers arrested three young people, aged between 21 and 22, on Tuesday, February 8, for their alleged involvement in robbing with force, a supermarket in El Candado, in the city of Malaga.

During this robbery, the criminals reportedly accessed the facility by forcing the door leading from the car park, subsequently stealing items valued at around €1,875.

The theft occurred in the early hours of January 14. Specifically, the three investigated travelled to the scene in a rental van. After forcing their way inside, the thieves stole one hundred reusable plastic boxes for transporting food, 40 shelves, and fifteen pallets, from the supermarket.

According to a statement from the Provincial Police Station, the incident was reported by a person in charge of the business. An investigation was launched immediately, by officers attached to Malaga’s Eastern District Police Station.

Investigations carried out by the officers allowed them to discover that the van used by the assailants had been rented, days before, from a company with its headquarters in Marbella. To do this, those investigated would have used the documentation of a third party, unrelated to the plot, who had lost their wallet.

Continuing with their investigations, the police learned that the suspects had to return another rental car to the same company in which the van used in the robbery had been rented.

The operation concluded with the three investigated being arrested in the car park of a shopping centre in Marbella. At the time of the arrests, investigators also seized two mobile phones, and €1,310 in cash, as reported by diariosur.es.

