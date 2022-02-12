THE Essex Variant an evening with Russell Kane in Gibraltar is a rare opportunity to see a top British comedian perform live.

Having, like all of us, spent two years living with the pandemic, comedian Russell Kane is out and about amusing audiences with the story of his handling of lockdown and coping with the fallout.

Soon to be seen on TV again with survival show Stupid Man, Smart Phone, the self-confessed big head who has also written a book and produced two stage plays as well as winning numerous awards for his comedy, will be in Gibraltar on Saturday April 9.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The venue is St Michael’s Cave and the only tickets still available cost £25 per person and can be purchased online at https://www.buytickets.gi/events/russell-kane-live-440 which includes the return shuttle bus up the Rock as cars are not allowed.

This tour lasts all year long yet Gibraltar is the only venue that he will be appearing at outside of the UK and promises to be a great evening although it should be noted that no person under 14 tears of age will be admitted due to the content of the performance.

The last major comedian to appear anywhere on the Costa del Sol was Bill Bailey with a one off in Torremolinos although there are regular stand up shows with British comedians organised by Stand Up Comedy Spain

Thank you for reading ‘The Essex Variant an evening with Russell Kane in Gibraltar’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.