The Civil Guard rescues 39 dogs in terrible conditions

Another arrest has been made by the Guardia Civil after 39 dogs and six puppies were rescued in Arucas, Las Palmas. One person has been arrested and another has been investigated for a crime of continued animal abuse.

All the animals 39 dogs and 6 puppies were kept in small rooms and without the necessary care that was needed to keep them healthy and to allow the puppies to develop normally. None of the animals had been vaccinated or micro chipped as is required by law.

The arrest was made after a tip off by a concerned citizen. Seprona agents who went to carry out the inspection found the dogs in a lamentable state. In a first assessment it was possible to observe some dogs in a state of extreme thinness that barely had the strength to get up and that survived in kennels made with plates, mesh and pieces of wood.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



During the inspection, the agents had the collaboration of the veterinary staff of the Arucas City Council. Most of the dogs were podencos canarios, one of them being a bitch that had just given birth to 6 puppies a few days old, there were also pointer and presa canario dogs.

Apart from the extreme thinness that most of the animals showed, some of them had visible wounds and pathologies that had not been taken care of by the owners. Most of them were tied to iron chains barely 80 centimetres long, which did not allow them to leave their resting area to relieve themselves, so they slept on their own faeces.

In the preliminary evaluation of the veterinary services, apart from the state of cachexia and other physical damage due to the lack of mobility, it is also stated that some of the animals had untreated fleshy tumours and one of them even had an ulcerous wound that it crossed the cheek from the inside of the mouth.

As for the state of the kennels, many of them had sharp and potentially sharp areas, apart from being inadequate to protect the animals from inclement weather. It should also be noted that none had padded areas that could prevent friction against hard surfaces.

The action has been carried out by Seprona agents of the Santa María de Guía Company and the police proceedings have been handed over to the acting Court of Arucas Guard. All the animals have been attended to by veterinary doctors.

If you are aware of dogs being kept in terrible conditions then you should contact the police either through the app or by dialling 112. Support is available in Spanish and in a number of other European languages including English.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.