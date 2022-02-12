Shell censured for misleading green hydrogen ads

The multinational has once again run into trouble with the authorities in the Netherlands, this time being censured for misleading ads that claim green credentials for its hydrogen sold at gas stations.

This is the second time the company has been warned by the Dutch advertising standards authority RCC, for its misleading advertising claims in six months.

The Shell advert claimed that “we make millions of kilometres cleaner” by providing green hydrogen to power buses, trucks and cars.

The RCC however have a number of issues with the claim, firstly the term “green hydrogen” as it is a by-product from the production of chlorine and although it is certified green, most would not consider the manufacturing process to be.

Secondly the claim of millions is misleading as Shell have no figures to back it up, the commission saying their figures “suggests a significant contribution… but this is currently modest when compared with the total number of kilometres travelled.”

Shell said it would study the verdict before responding, adding that “we are changing into one of the biggest drivers of the energy transition in the Netherlands.”

In August last year the RCC said another Shell campaign about compensating for carbon dioxide emissions was also misleading. The RCC verdict has not yet been published on its website.

Many companies are looking to push their green credentials and Shell is no different, but many may wish to review theirs after the company is censured for making misleading claims in their ads.

