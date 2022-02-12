Prestigious online poll votes Marbella as second ‘Best European Destination’

A tourist website in Belgium opened its annual online poll on January 20, to find the ‘Best European Destination’. The Malaga city of Marbella has the great prestige of finishing in second place in the final results that were published on Thursday, February 10.

The winner of the 2022 poll was the Slovenian resort of Ljubljana, which will hold the title of the best holiday destination in Europe for the next twelve months. Marbella City Council’s Tourist Board made a big promotional campaign to try and win this award.

For the Costa del Sol city to place second brings huge credibility to a resort that is already world-famous. Major holiday destinations including London, Athens, and Rome were among the 20 finalists that Marbella beat.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



This award for the ‘Best European Destination’ has been given out since 2009, by a tourist website www.europeanbestdestinations.com, which is managed by a Belgian company based in its capital city of Brussels. The original concept was to find Europe’s most visited city destination.

A total of half a million users allegedly registered in the poll, from 182 different countries around the world, with Marbella reportedly receiving 61,401 votes.

As Angeles Muñoz, the mayor of the city commented, the Costa del Sol municipality has been the “most voted destination by travellers from the United Kingdom, even ahead of London”, as reported by marbella24horas.es.

For more news on Marbella: https://www.euroweeklynews.com/news/costa-del-sol/marbella-news