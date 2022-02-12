Nine guests injured escaping Barcelona hotel blaze by jumping out of windows

Barcelona hotel blaze leaves nine guests injured, with two jumping from windows to escape the flames



At least nine people have been reported injured this Saturday, February 12 – including one critical, and four in a serious condition – after a Barcelona hotel blaze. The facility had to be evacuated by the emergency services as they dealt with the incident.

The fire reportedly broke out on the third floor, and two guests jumped from windows on this floor, onto mattresses and sofas that the hotel staff had placed on the street below, to cushion their fall. Four other guests were treated for the effects of smoke inhalation.

According to the City Council of Barcelona, and the Civil Protection of the Generalitat, the incident occurred at around 12:55pm, in the Hotel Coronado de Barcelona. Images and videos were posted on social media showing the guests having to jump from windows to escape the flames inside the building.

Ten fire appliances were deployed to tackle the blaze on Calle Nou de la Rambla. The source of the fire is still under investigation after finally being brought under control and extinguished.

As part of the Procicat emergency plan in place by the Civil Protection of the Generalitat, members of the Urban Guard and the Emergency Medical System (SEM) were also deployed, as reported by larazon.es.

