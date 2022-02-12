Nine guests injured escaping Barcelona hotel blaze by jumping out of windows

Barcelona hotel blaze leaves six guests injured after jumping out of windows to escape the flames



At least nine people have been reported injured – including one critical, and two in a serious condition – after a fire that broke out this Saturday, February 12 in a Barcelona hotel. The facility had to be evacuated by the emergency services as they dealt with the blaze.

According to the City Council of Barcelona, and the Civil Protection of the Generalitat, the incident occurred at around 12:55pm, in the Hotel Coronado de Barcelona. Images and videos were posted on social media showing guests having to jump from windows to escape the flames inside the building.

Ten fire appliances were deployed to tackle the blaze on Calle Nou de la Rambla. The source of the fire is still under investigation after finally being brought under control, and extinguished.

As part of the Procicat emergency plan in place by the Civil Protection of the Generalitat, members of the Urban Guard and the Emergency Medical System (SEM) were also deployed, as reported by larazon.es.

Me pasan esto de Nou de la rambla, hotel coronado, Poble Sec, barcelona, ahora mismo. Imágenes duras, aviso. pic.twitter.com/z6Ob1eo3Ey — resd9 (@resd9) February 12, 2022



