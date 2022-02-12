News in Brief for the Costa de Almeria area

By
Linda Hall
-
0
CUEVAS IMPROVEMENTS: Easier access and more road safety Photo credit: Cuevas del Almanzora town hall

Safer entry ACCESSING the Valle del Almanzora industrial estate in Cuevas from the A-332 crossroads has been modified and made safer. Improvements have involved widening the 300 metres of secondary road that links the estate with the main road as well as the addition of pavements and a bicycle lane. 

Flu season BIRD FLU is currently confined to Huelva and Sevilla although the Junta is taking preventive measures in Almeria and other Andalucia provinces.  The authorities are centring their attentions on farms to stop the spread of the disease which, although infrequent in humans, is highly contagious amongst intensively-raised poultry.

No help YOUNG Adra cyclist Carlota fortunately suffered only minor injuries on being run down on a roundabout by a hit-and-run motorist in a bright blue Citroen Xsara.  She later told the Spanish media that although the driver did pull over, it was only to insult her before speeding off.

Doubled up HUERCAL DE ALMERIA councillors all voted in favour of converting 620 metres of the N-340a inside the town centre into a dual carriageway.  Much of the €1.654 project will be carried out at night to cause as little inconvenience to traffic as possible, the extraordinary plenary session heard.

Short staffed DAVID PRADOS, president of the Partido Popular in Arboleas, has registered a written request at the town hall, asking the local mayor to cover Policia Local vacancies.  He pointed out that with one officer away, there was only one left to deal with a spate of “continual robberies.”

 


Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

