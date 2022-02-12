News in Brief for the Costa de Almeria area

Safer entry ACCESSING the Valle del Almanzora industrial estate in Cuevas from the A-332 crossroads has been modified and made safer. Improvements have involved widening the 300 metres of secondary road that links the estate with the main road as well as the addition of pavements and a bicycle lane.

Flu season BIRD FLU is currently confined to Huelva and Sevilla although the Junta is taking preventive measures in Almeria and other Andalucia provinces. The authorities are centring their attentions on farms to stop the spread of the disease which, although infrequent in humans, is highly contagious amongst intensively-raised poultry.

No help YOUNG Adra cyclist Carlota fortunately suffered only minor injuries on being run down on a roundabout by a hit-and-run motorist in a bright blue Citroen Xsara. She later told the Spanish media that although the driver did pull over, it was only to insult her before speeding off.

Doubled up HUERCAL DE ALMERIA councillors all voted in favour of converting 620 metres of the N-340a inside the town centre into a dual carriageway. Much of the €1.654 project will be carried out at night to cause as little inconvenience to traffic as possible, the extraordinary plenary session heard.

Short staffed DAVID PRADOS, president of the Partido Popular in Arboleas, has registered a written request at the town hall, asking the local mayor to cover Policia Local vacancies. He pointed out that with one officer away, there was only one left to deal with a spate of “continual robberies.”