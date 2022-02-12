Mojacar exhibition by Sevilla-born Enrique Ferreira Martinez can be visited until February 27

SEVILLA artist Enrique Ferreira Martinez is showing his work a Mojacar’s La Fuente art centre until February 27.

Entry is free and the pictures can be visited between 10am and 1pm from Wednesday to Friday and from 10am until 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

The 30 works on show include landscapes and portraits in oils, watercolours and charcoal. There are also meticulous copies of works by Spanish artists including Joaquin Sorolla and Julio Romero de Torres.

Sevilla-born Ferreira, who studied Fine Arts in Sevilla and is a lover of hyperrealism, currently lives in Cuevas del Almanzora where, he explained, he continues to work on his lifelong passion of painting.