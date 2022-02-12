Incredible discovery of missing woman’s submerged car by group of YouTubers

A group of YouTubers makes the incredible discovery of a submerged car belonging to a woman missing for four years

A car discovered in a river in Texas by a group of YouTubers is believed to be linked to the disappearance in 2017 of 43-year-old Stephanie Torres. The submerged Kia Rio car was found at the bottom of the Brazos River, with a bone fragment inside, and the vehicle was missing a distinctive piece from its bumper.

‘Adventures with Purpose’ is a diving group, which was set up by scuba diver Jared Leisek, with friends on YouTube. Initially, his group was involved in environmental clean-ups, but then made the move into searching for missing people.

Stephanie Torres’ car was last seen on December 21, 2017. She suffered from a long-term condition known as fibromyalgia, which results in a person feeling pain all over their body.

On that date in 2017, Ms Torres, in a suspected state of intoxication, had threatened to commit suicide. Her driveway had been blocked by family members in an attempt to prevent her from driving away. She allegedly left without her mobile phone, wallet, and medication.

After connecting last year with Stephanie’s family on social media, the diving group took it upon themselves to carry out a search for her.

Posting on Facebook on January 20, ‘Adventures with Purpose’ announced their discovery, “Working from clues as to the events prior Stephanie last being seen on December 21st, both dive teams began scanning the Brazos River on the West side of Brazos Park East Boat Ramp”.

“The vehicle was upside down, 55′ from shore, 13′ underwater. The local Waco Police and Fire Department arrived on the scene, and prior to 5pm, through the efforts of all organisations working together, the vehicle in question was removed, confirming human remains inside”, they continued.

“A full autopsy will need to be conducted before confirmation can be made that Stephanie has been brought home. It is our honour to have brought Stephanie Torres home. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Bianca and her family during this difficult time”, they concluded.

Confirmation that the Kia car did belong to Ms Torres has been made by the police, but they have not yet identified the remains found inside as being hers, as reported by dailystar.co.uk.

