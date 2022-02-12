How much money King Felipe will make this year

The salaries of King Felipe, Queen Letizia and Queen Sofia will rise by 2% this year – read on to find out exactly how much money they will make.

The salaries of King Felipe, Queen Sofia and Queen Letizia of Spain will rise by 2% this year, according to the General State Budget. This means that Felipe VI will receive around 259,000 euros and Queen Letizia just over 142,000 euros.

Queen Sofia will receive 116,525 euros in 2022, some 2,000 more than last year.

The Royal Household’s budget for 2022 is published on their official website.

The General State Budget for 2022 includes a current transfer to the King “for the support of his family and the Royal Household” amounting to 8,431,150 euros, the allocation of which is decided by King Felipe.

Unlike last year, when the Royal Household decided not to apply the 0.9% salary increase for civil servants, they have applied the 2% increase to all salaries provided for by the General State Budget.

Therefore, King Felipe’s salary this year will be 258,927 euros, some 5,000 more than last year, while Queen Letizia’s will be 142,402 euros, some 3,000 euros more than in 2021.

These amounts correspond to the gross salary that is distributed over 12 monthly payments, according to the Royal Household.

In accordance with the PGE law, the salaries of senior officials will also increase by 2%, bringing the total staff costs of the Royal Household to 4,029,473 euros, which represents 53.9% of the total budget.

